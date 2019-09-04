University Football League 2019:

1st Quarter final (Opening Leg): Wednesday, September 4, 2019:

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Vs Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi

*At Nakawa (3 PM)

The quarter-finals of the 2019 University Football League (UFL) officially get underway on Wednesday, September 4.

Hosts Makerere University Business School (MUBS) will face Uganda Martyrs University in the opening leg at their Nakawa based fortress.

When these two institutions last faced off, it was during the 2017 final at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole as the Nkozi based Uganda Martyrs beat MUBS 2-0 to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Back then, it was perfect revenge for Uganda Martyrs who had earlier lost the 2015 final 4-0 at the same venue.

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, head coach at MUBS has hinted on the great preparations they have had prior to this contest as well as the home advantage that they will build onto as they host UMU.

We are set to host the match against UMU. MUBS is at home and this advantage will drive us to perform well before the home fans. I am confident that we shall qualify for the semi-finals. Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, head coach MUBS

Meanwhile, the other quarter final clashes will witness Bugema host the reigning champions Kyambogo University, Busitema takes on Uganda Christian University (UCU) and St. Lawrence University will lock horns with YMCA.

The University Football League is one tournament that has also acted as a breeding ground of raw talents.

The other quarterfinal games:

Bugema University Vs Kyambogo University

Busitema Vs Uganda Christian University (UCU)