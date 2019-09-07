The battle for promotion continues this weekend as table leaders Ceylon Lions are on the road to visit home side Jinja SSS.

Jinja SSS will be relying on players who are returning from the Schools Cricket Week to spring a surprise. Youngsters Pius Oloka and Ronald Puwata have been playing cricket for the last three weeks from the Star Field tournament to the Schools Cricket Week and the just concluded high-performance camp.

However, Ceylon Lions who are unbeaten this season are not on top of the table by mistake, they have been a class above the other teams and Jinja SSS will need a lot of fortune to inflict the 1st loss.

Ceylon Lions captain Ruwan Jayartne has led from the front and his runs will be key for his side while Jonathan Ssebanja takes the wickets.

Ceylon Lions the last visit to Jinja didn’t go according to plan as they shared points with the home side due to rain.

Second-placed Avengers take on Premier at the lakeside oval in Entebbe. Avengers have gotten walkovers from their last two fixtures which hurts their overall outlook due to the fact that they miss out on the bonus points.

With Ceylon Lions far ahead in the promotion race, Avengers are battling for the final promotion place with Wanderers and every point is precious at this stage. Their opponents Premier are far much better than sixth place and they can’t be taken lightly.

Avengers can’t afford any slip-ups now and they will need to be on their A-game this weekend.

In Budo, the home side will be hosting ACC as they fight to stay in the second division.

Budo has had a tough season and has failed to win any game this season. Currently rooted at the bottom of the table they be looking at making some ground on Jinja SSS who are within touching distance.

For ACC the promotion race is over for them and will be looking at finishing as high as possible this season.