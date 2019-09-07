After taking a break for the Schools Cricket Week, league cricket returns this weekend.

Action in the top division is mainly highlighted by teams in the bottom half. SKLPS have the toughest of games as they take on league favourites KICC at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Sunday.

Last weekend, the supposed home of cricket was unplayable due to a sewage spillover from the restaurant, this situation that is supposed to be handled by the landlords (the National Council of Sports) was being handled during the week and you hope that the ground can be used for play this weekend.

KICC one of the favorites to push defending champions Aziz Damani all the way take on newcomers SKLPS in a game of uneven strength.

KICC will be hungry to get going as they chase table leaders Aziz Damani. Davis Karashani will probably lead the side in the absence of regular captain Hanumant Katkar and he will be spoilt for choice with the resources available to him. Frank Akankwasa returns to the side after his five-match ban and together with Simon Ssesazi, Wasim Butt and Suleiman Sharif they should power KICC past SKLPS.

The other Division 1 game has relegation-threatened Kutchi Tigers taking on Patidar in Kyambogo.

Patidar has been unfortunate this season with three of their games abandoned, two of which was due to rain and last weekend due to unplayable ground at Lugogo.

The unfortunate bit is that the games that were not played were games in which they would be able to get all match points. They now find themselves in a situation where they need to win at least three games to guarantee their survival in the league.

Their opponents Kutchi Tigers have not faired any better as well and the second place last season is already a distant memory. They will also be looking for maximum points so that they can pull away from the relegation places.