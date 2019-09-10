Wakiso Giants midfielder Tom Masiko wants the side to continue with their winning run when they visit Bright Stars at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Wednesday.

The midfielder has been crucial in the team’s decent start to life in the top division with a goal and an assist as the Purple Sharks won at home to URA and Tooro United.

“For tomorrow’s game, we are prepared as a team,” said Masiko in a pre-match interview.

“Every player is so focused. For the mistakes we did against Tooro United, we have corrected them and looking forward to getting the three points against Bright Stars.

“We want to continue with the winning run and am sure every player is willing to give all their best so that we collect maximum points.”

Masiko will be facing his former bosses in Bright Stars where he played while on loan from KCCA when the team was still playing in the Fufa Big League.