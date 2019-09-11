CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September to 5th October (Host Country: Uganda)

FUFA has confirmed the technical team that will handle the Uganda U-20 national team (The Hippos) at the forthcoming CECAFA Championship in Uganda.

Morley Byekwaso leads the technical team as head coach.

Byekwaso, also an assistant coach to Mike Mutebia at KCCA, will be deputized by Hamuza Lutalo.

Lutalo was an assistant coach to Kwasi Paa Fabin during the CAF U-17 Championship held in Tanzania.

Steven Kiggundu, also the goalkeeping coach at URA Football Club and Kyadondo Ssaza team, will handle the goalkeeping duties for the Uganda U-20 youngsters.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Steven Billy Kiggundu will be the goalkeeping coach for the Uganda U-20 at CECAFA U-20

The team coordinator is Bashir Mutyaba, the FUFA Youth Development officer.

KAWOWO SPORTS FUFA Youth Development officer Bashir Mutyaba is the team manager (coordinator) for Uganda U-20

Arthur Kyesmira is the fitness trainer as Mable Kabatalindwa takes on the team doctor role.

The equipment manager will be Sam Mulondo.

The 2019 CECAFA U20 Championship will be hosted by Uganda from 1st September to 5th October.

The summoned team of players (30) will start residential training at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A bulk of the summoned players were part of the Uganda Cubs team that participated in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Dar es Salaam, as well as players who featured in the previous campaign of the CAF U20 AFCON qualification.

FUFA Juniors league record scorer Sadat Anaku is also on the squad.

Other prominent players include Ivan Bogere (Proline), Charles Lwanga (SC Villa), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Sadam Masereka (BUL), Bright Anukani (Proline), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants) and Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), among others.

Uganda U-20 Technical Team: