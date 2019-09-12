Uganda will host the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) U20 tournament between 21st September and 5th October 2019 and the organizers are making preparations to have a successful event.

On Thursday afternoon, CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye arrived in the country to inspect the venues that will be used.

The long-serving administrator first had a meeting with FUFA President Moses Magogo at the federation headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

On Friday, Musonye and a team from FUFA will travel to Gulu district to inspect Pece stadium, proposed training grounds and hotels.

Pece stadium in the heart of Gulu town is one of the venues that FUFA proposed to host the games and it is reported that the Uganda Hippos will play their group games there.

Besides Pece stadium, the other two venues where the games will be played are FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district and StarTimes stadium in Kampala.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to be staged in January but was postponed to financial constraints.

A 30-man provisional squad for the Uganda Hippos is already in camp at FUFA Technical team under the stewardship of KCCA FC Morley Bwekwaso.

12 nations from the region are expected to take part in the tournament that was last played eight years ago.