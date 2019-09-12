Bevis Mugabi has signed a short term deal until January next year with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

The club confirmed the arrival of the Ugandan international on its official website with the defender revelling his excitement about the deal.

“I’m excited for a new challenge at Motherwell,” said the new signing. “I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to some of my old team-mates who had played in Scotland, including Alex Fisher.

“They told me it was a great opportunity, with Alex telling me how great a place Motherwell was.”

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson also believes the gigantic Ugandan will be a good addition to the club.

“We’ve an injury concern over one of our centre backs, so Bevis comes in to shore up the gap that might leave,” ‘Well boss Stephen Robinson said.

“He’s an experienced player with a lot of games under his belt in England.

“He’s big, strong and will give us another option at the back.”

Mugabi is a product of the Southampton academy and has previously played for Yeovil Town in England.

He has six caps for Uganda including several appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.