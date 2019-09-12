Matchday Four Results

Mbarara City FC 2-3 Mbarara City FC

SC Villa 1-1 Police FC

Tooro United FC 0-2 Maroons FC

BUL FC 0-3 Busoga United FC

Bright Stars FC 1-1 Wakiso Giants FC

Matchday four of the Uganda Premier League had exciting and thrilling moments from the five games that were played. Express FC secured their first win this season scoring the winner in stoppage time, BUL FC reigned in the Jinja derby while Maroons FC piled more on Tooro United FC.

Here are the players that Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita thinks were outstanding in the games that were played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Goalkeeper: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons FC)

The goalkeeper was in top-notch performance to deny Tooro United FC on a number of occasions.

He tipped away two free kicks that could have resulted in goals and also denied Godfrey Lwesibawa in one on one situation.

Ssebwalunyo gets ahead of Ali Kimera of Busoga United FC who also had a good performance in the Jinja derby against BUL FC.

Right Back: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United FC)

Not so good moving forward but he did his primary role of defending and he was alert throughout in the game against BUL FC taming Hamisi Tibita who was eventually substituted immediately after the break.

Even when BUL FC brought on Musa Esenu and James Otim decided to shift from the left-wing, Muganga remained solid.

He was involved in Joel Madondo’s goal because it was his cross that was poorly cleared by BUL FC defenders before Madondo struck home.

Left Back: Disan Galiwango (Express FC)

One of if not the best performance Disan Galiwango has had at Express FC. He was important in the Red Eagles claiming a 3-2 win against Mbarara City FC.

He was involved in all the three goals Express FC scored on the day and was deservingly named man of the match.

Centre Back: Farouk Katongole (Bright Stars FC)

In the absence of Enoch Walusimbi who was ruled out with an injury, Farouk Katongole, and Derrick Ngobi to contain Wakiso Giants FC who had won their previous two games.

Despite conceding an early goal just three minutes after kick-off, the pair were resilient throughout the game.

Centre Back: Isaac Isinde (Busoga United FC)

Save for one moment when James Otim went past him in the second half, the experienced defender stood tall against BUL FC in the Jinja derby.

His aerial presence, timely interceptions and great command helped to tame BUL FC trio of Hamisi Tibita, James Otim and Deogratious Ojok.

Midfield: Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United FC)

In his second game for Busoga United, Zirintunsa despite having a sloppy start improved in the game and was involved in tow of the three games.

He converted a penalty for the first goal before setting up youngster Lawrence Tezikya in stoppage time.

Midfield: Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC)

A new recruit at Police FC joining them from Paidha Black Angels, Ssozi looks like he will be a good addition for Abdallah Mubiru.

He had a good performance against SC Villa and will certainly make my best XI for match day four.

Midfield: Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

In a game that was played on a soggy Wankulukuku ground, many struggled to put up a good show but Ssenyonjo was lively.

In a Wakiso Giants FC squad that has several experienced players, the youngster has proved in the opening games that he will be a main stay in the starting line-up.

Forward: Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC)

For the first time this season, he was played in his preferred position as the main striker with Dan Ssewava dropped to the bench.

Had a couple of chances before he eventually scored a cracker but at that time he had been drifted to the left wing after the introduction of Lawrence Tezikya.

Forward: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons FC)

Got onto the score sheet against Tooro United FC and had a good game, in general, helping the Prison Warders to register their second win.

Forward: Frank Ssenyondo (Express FC)

One of the few players at Express FC that are eye catching albeit he needs to play for the team rather than to entertain.

He was a thorn in the flesh for Mbarara City FC especially in the second half making several inroads and deserves a slot on my team.

Coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko (Busoga United FC)

Honourable Mentions: Ali Kimera(Busoga United FC), Tom Masiko(Wakiso Giants FC), Andrew Kigozi(Police FC)