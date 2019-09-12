KCCA forward Mike ‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba is back into the national team fold for the first time in five years.

The gifted attacker has been included in the 32-man provisional squad for the Chan 2020 qualifier against Burundi due in Bujumbura on September 21.

Mutyaba last featured for the Cranes in 2014 against Liberia but has been in sensational form since last season when he opted to rescind his decision to retire from the beautiful game.

New faces on the team include Wakiso Giants’ Viane Sekajugo; Police FC’s left back Arafat Galiwango and Kyetume’s Benson Tahomera.

Others are striker Edirisa Lubega who returns from a stint in Australia and on form URA midfielder Said Kyeyune.

The team is already training at Lugogo save for KCCA and Proline players who are on continental duty with their respective clubs.

The Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eddy Kapampa (Maroons FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume FC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC).

Midfielders: Gadafi Wahab (Onduparaka FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), David Owori ( SC Villa ), Yusuf Ssozi ( Police FC), Samson Andrew Kigozi (Police FC)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC)