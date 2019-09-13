Friday September 13, 2019

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4.30pm

Tooro United welcome back coach Wasswa Bbosa in the dugout but are to miss three vital players for their visit to URA at Namboole.

Bbosa has missed defeats to Wakiso Giants and Maroons after being off against Vipers but Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Paddy Muhumuza are suspended.

The trio was found guilty of confronting match officials in the defeat to Vipers and begin their two match suspension.

In their absence, Bbosa will look to John Semazzi, Willy Kavuma and Davis Ssali to inspire his side that have lost all their games bar the league opener against Busoga United.

URA are not in good form either after failing to win their two games since beating Maroons on day one.

Sam Ssimbwa and company are aware that nothing short of maximum points will increase pressure on him.

Cranes players Said Kyeyune and Shafik Kagimu will be crucial for the four time league winners.