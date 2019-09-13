Despite sitting top of the table, SC Villa have had a stop-start 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season thus far.

After failing to bag maximum points against Police during Matchday 4, the Joogos picked maximum points against their eternal rivals Express Football Club on Friday.

Former captain Ambrose Kirya scored the goal that earned the sixteen-time champions all points at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankuluku.

SC Villa was dominant for large spells, bossing possession and showed more intent to pick up all points much as there were no clear cut scoring opportunities created.

However, it was Express had the first attempt at goal that came inside the opening five minutes of the game when Frank Kalanda, on the turn, shot at goal but it was an easy collect for Saidi Keni.

Five minutes on, at the other end, Bashir Mutanda beat his man and set up Emmanuel Kalyowa but his shot went over the bar.

Hamdan Nsubuga had a shot from distance collected by Keni and at the half-hour mark, Express lost Frank Ssenyondo through injury after a collision with Keni that could, on another day, resulted into a penalty. The diminutive forward had troubled Villa’s backline and once he was out of the game, Express never put Asuman Alishe and company under any pressure.

After the break, Express’ Doka Mweru hit the side net from an acute angle but it was Villa still dominating possession with the hosts on the backfoot.

Derrick Ndahiro who had whipped in several inaccurate crosses finally made a pin-point cross with about 18 minutes to play that Kirya headed in for the only goal of the day.

Kirya could have put the game to bed but he had a weak shot at goal moments later that was easily collected by Joshua Adea.

Charles Lwanga tapped wide David Owor’s ground cross and Villa settled for the 1-0 win that took them 3 points clear at the top of the table.

Express XI: Joshua Adea (GK), Lawrence Kigonya, Andrew Kiwanuka, Cyrus Kibande, Martin Kizza, Dennis Sserukwaya, Hamdan Nsubuga, Daniel Shabena, Frank Ssenyondo, Frank Kalanda, Disan Galiwango

Subs: Tony Kyamera (GK), Hamisi Batega, Ivan Ocholit, Axel Konan, Idris Kabonge, Doka Mweru, Joshua Musoke

SC VILLA XI: Said Keni, Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Alishe, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya, Bashir Mutanda, Derrick Ndahiro.

Subs: Sam Kivumbi, Gavin Kizito, Charles Lwanga, Albert Mugisa, Allan Kabonge, Emmanuel Wasswa, Lincoln Mukisa