Patidar cannot catch a break as they will be facing favorites KICC at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Patidar has been unlucky in their last encounters, dropping points against Tornado and Kutchi Tigers with both declared no results in games they surely had a chance to save their season.

They will face most of the top four teams in their remaining games as they fight for survival and this weekend they face one of the top four teams in KICC as they look to save their season.

Patidar is not as bad as their current position given their team composition but they have suffered the brute of the weather.

Ankit Patel will need to find something special for his side as they face a star-studded KICC side, Davis Karashani, Simon Ssesazi, Lawrence Ssematimba, and the returning Frank Akankwasa are definitely the favorites against the youthful Patidar.

KICC who have not played in a long time might be off-color in the game which might give Patidar an opportunity to cause an upset.

The other Division 1 game is a relegation six-pointer as Kutchi Tigers take on Tornado at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

Tornado is yet to win a single game this season and are relegation candidates but a win for them could complicate things for Kutchi Tigers who are also fighting for their life.

If Kutchi Tigers are to win this weekend they will have taken a step towards staying up as they will put some distance between them and the other teams.

Kutchi Tigers might be favourites in this game but it’s impossible to rule out Tornado completely as they have some exciting talent from Schools Cricket that can hurt Kutchi Tigers.

If Kutchi Tigers is desperate for the win, they will need to work hard stop the Tornado youngsters.