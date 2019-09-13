Match day five of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League started on Friday with two games that is Express FC hosting SC Villa and URA FC taking on Tooro United at Mandela National Stadium and will contnue on Saturday with four games on card.
SC Villa won the Kampala derby 1-0 courtesy of Ambrose Kirya’s goal while Tooro United FC came from behind to defeat URA FC.
The game between Express FC and SC Villa was officiated by Ali Chelangat Sabila as the centre referee assisted by Hakim Mulindwa and Mustapha Mafumu while Brian Miiro Nsubuga was the fourth official and Dennis Batte was the referes’ assessor.
At Namboole, Rajab Bakasambe was in charge of the encounter between URA FC and Tooro United FC. Solomon Lusambya and Marex Nakitto Nkumbi were the first and second assistants repectively, Lucky Kasalirwe was the fourth official while Samuel Turyomuriwe worked as the referees’ assessor.
Four games will be played on Saturday, 14th September 2019 across various grounds and these include;
- Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende
- Wakiso Giants FC Vs BUL FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso
- Busoga United FC Vs Onduparaka FC – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
- Maroons FC Vs Bright Stars FC- Maroons stadium, Luzira
Here are the officials that will take charge of the Saturday games
Busoga United FC Vs Onduparaka FC – FUFA Technical Centre
- Centre referee – Deogratious Oguti Opio
- First assistant – Issa Masembe
- Second assistant – Elizabeth Nassolo
- Fourth Official – George Olemu
- Referees’ Assessor- Margaret Kubingi
Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende
- Centre referee – Alex Muhabi
- First assistant – Mark Ssonko
- Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth Official – Asaduh Ssemere
- Referees’ Assessor- Samuel Mpiima
Wakiso Giants FC Vs BUL FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso
- Centre referee – Emmanuel Kiwewa
- First assistant – Lydia Wanyama Nantabo
- Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth Official – Nasser Muhammad Kirya
- Referees’ Assessor- Bashir Kwerebera
Maroons FC Vs Bright Stars FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira
- Centre referee – Shamira Nabadda
- First assistant – Okello Lee
Second assistant – Jane Muto