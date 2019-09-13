Match day five of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League started on Friday with two games that is Express FC hosting SC Villa and URA FC taking on Tooro United at Mandela National Stadium and will contnue on Saturday with four games on card.

SC Villa won the Kampala derby 1-0 courtesy of Ambrose Kirya’s goal while Tooro United FC came from behind to defeat URA FC.

The game between Express FC and SC Villa was officiated by Ali Chelangat Sabila as the centre referee assisted by Hakim Mulindwa and Mustapha Mafumu while Brian Miiro Nsubuga was the fourth official and Dennis Batte was the referes’ assessor.

At Namboole, Rajab Bakasambe was in charge of the encounter between URA FC and Tooro United FC. Solomon Lusambya and Marex Nakitto Nkumbi were the first and second assistants repectively, Lucky Kasalirwe was the fourth official while Samuel Turyomuriwe worked as the referees’ assessor.

Four games will be played on Saturday, 14th September 2019 across various grounds and these include;

Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Wakiso Giants FC Vs BUL FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Busoga United FC Vs Onduparaka FC – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Maroons FC Vs Bright Stars FC- Maroons stadium, Luzira

Here are the officials that will take charge of the Saturday games

Busoga United FC Vs Onduparaka FC – FUFA Technical Centre

Centre referee – Deogratious Oguti Opio

First assistant – Issa Masembe

Second assistant – Elizabeth Nassolo

Fourth Official – George Olemu

Referees’ Assessor- Margaret Kubingi

Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Centre referee – Alex Muhabi

First assistant – Mark Ssonko

Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth Official – Asaduh Ssemere

Referees’ Assessor- Samuel Mpiima

Wakiso Giants FC Vs BUL FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Centre referee – Emmanuel Kiwewa

First assistant – Lydia Wanyama Nantabo

Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official – Nasser Muhammad Kirya

Referees’ Assessor- Bashir Kwerebera

Maroons FC Vs Bright Stars FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira

Centre referee – Shamira Nabadda

First assistant – Okello Lee

Second assistant – Jane Muto