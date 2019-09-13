The students of Jinja SSS will have a busy weekend when they face ACC on Saturday and Aziz Damani development on Sunday.

In a bid to try and get a lot of fixtures out of the way some teams have accepted to play on Saturdays to allow the league to end in time.

ACC will travel to Jinja on Saturday as they face home side Jinja SSS as they seek to pick up their second win in two games. They are coming off a commanding win against Budo last weekend and will carry some form into this game.

The students can be a hard bargain in their own backyard but you would tip the experienced ACC to carry the day. When ACC checks out on Saturday there will be no time to rest for the home side as Aziz Damani development checks in on Sunday.

Jinja SSS not safe from relegation as yet will be targeting picking up a win out of these two games and take a step towards securing their place in Division 2 next year.

Aziz Damani development looked like they would challenge for promotion this season but some misfortune has dropped them down to fourth and virtually blew away their promotion chances. However, the newly-promoted side has done a great job this season and a top-four finish would be a good achievement.

In Budo, the home side will welcome promotion candidates Wanderers.

Wanderers started their second round with a draw in Jinja and will be looking at getting maximum points from this game if they are to keep up with Ceylon Lions and Avengers.

The easiest route to getting maximum points might be winning the toss and choosing to field first, then put in a great shift with the ball and restrict Budo to a small total that Wanderers can chase quickly before the weather puts a stop to the match.

Budo rooted at the bottom of Division 2 needs alot of points if they are to go over Jinja SSS just above them.