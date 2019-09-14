2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Saturday, 21st September – 5th October 2019

Venues: Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu & FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Uganda National U-20 team (The Hippos) has been pooled in group A alongside Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti.

This group will be based in Northern Uganda, Gulu where the Pece War Memorial Stadium shall be used.

This was confirmed at a press conference held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The press conference was graced by long-serving CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas Musonye, 2019 CECAFA U-20 tournament Local Organizing Committee chairman Darius Mugoye, CECAFA Media manager Rogers Mulindwa (also FUFA Executive Committee member) and member Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO).

“As FUFA, we are humbled that CECAFA chose us to host the 2019 CECAFA” U-20 championship. Myself, Isa Magoola and Rogers Byamukama as well as other members shall steer a working committee. There are 11 countries confirmed for this championship with the exception of Rwanda,” Mugoye told the media.

FUFA Media L-R; – Decolas Kiiza, Darius Mugoye, Nicholas Musonye and Rogers Mulindwa during the press conference at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye confirmed that the CAF and FIFA are the main sponsors of this championship at the same time they are also out-sourcing for other partners and sponsors on board.

FUFA Media Uganda U-20 players in training at FUFA Technical Center where they pitched camp

Other groups:

Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Zanzibar are in Group B.

Group C has Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia. Both group A and B will be based at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Matchday 1 will witness two games on Saturday, 21st September 2019 with Sudan playing Djibouti at 2 PM at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

The second game shall be between Uganda and horn of Africa country, Djibouti at 4 PM.

Groups:

A: Uganda (Hosts), Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti

Uganda (Hosts), Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti B: Kenya, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Kenya, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania C: Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia

Uganda U-20 Summoned Team:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Otim (Mbarara FC), Jack Komakech (Football For Good Academy), Mutwalib Magolofa (Vipers SC Junior Team)

Defenders: Azizi Abdu Kayondo (Vipers Sports Club), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Sports Club Villa Jogoo), Derrick Kiggundu (Buddo SS), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC Junior Team), Justine Opiro (KCCA FC Soccer Academy)

Midfielders: Thomas Kakaire (Alanya Spor-Turkey), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers & St Mary’s Kitende), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Ashiraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Saidi Mayanja (Edgars Youth Programme), William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Andrew Kawooya (Vipers SC Junior Team).

Strikers: Charles Lwanga (SC Villa Jogoo), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC Junior Team), Sadam Masereka (BUL FC), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC) and Najib Yiga (Vipers Sports Team).

Uganda U-20 Technical Team: