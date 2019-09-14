Uganda Rugby Premiership side Black Pirates RFC will host Kenya Cup side Mwamba RFC in the inaugural Stanbic Cup.

The game will be played at the home of Pirates, King’s Park, in Bweyogere on Saturday, September 28.

“We would like to confirm that Stanbic Mwamba RFC has accepted your invitation to play the inaugural Stanbic Cup in Kampala,” reads part of the letter from the Kenya Cup side.

“We have locked down 28.09.2019 for the game at Kings Park Arena.”

The two sides share a sponsor, Stanbic Bank and match solidifies the relationship between Pirates and Kenyan sides.

The Sea Robbers have in the past made trips to Kenya taking part in several sevens tournaments and recently competed in Kenya National Sevens longest-running circuit, the Christie Sevens, at RFUEA Grounds.