Uganda Premier League side Maroons might have had several changes both in the playing and coach staff but that has not stopped them from having a good start to the season.

A disappointing result against URA FC in the season opener showed a continuation of last season’s performance where the club struggled to fend off relegation and one could easily say the Prison Warders could find it hard to get results.

However, there has been a turn around of fortunes since then and Maroons FC has gone to win three games in a row and currently sit third on the log with nine points.

It is early to claim everything will go their way this season and head coach Douglas Bamweyana is fully aware of this but there is perhaps honest truth that this is Maroons’ best start in the league in recent times.

Since 2010, the Luzira based side has played in the top tier league for six seasons and this is their best start in the opening four games of the season.

Here is a look at how Maroons FC has been performing in their opening four games:

2010/11 (5 points)

Maroons FC 0-0 Gulu United FC

Masaka LC 0-1 Maroons FC

KCCA FC 2-0 Maroons FC

UTODA FC 0-0 Maroons FC

2011/12 (5 points)

Simba FC 0-0 Maroons FC

UTODA 0-1 Maroona FC

Maroons FC 0-2 URA FC

Victors FC 0-0 Maroons FC

2015/16 (1 point)

Express FC 3-2 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 0-1 Sadolin Paints FC

Maroons FC 0-1 Tooro United FC

Simba 0-0 Maroons FC

2017/18 (2 points)

KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 0-2 Onduparaka FC

Maroons FC 0-0 URA FC

Express FC 2-0 Maroons FC

2018/19 (1 point)

Bright Stars FC 3-1 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Mbarara City FC 2-0 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 1-1 URA FC

2019/20 (9 points)

URA FC 3-0 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Tooro United FC 0-2 Maroons FC

Maroons FC 3-2 Bright Stars FC

Bamweyena, however, is still grounded and believes the team has not played to their best abilities despite having a good run.

“It is good to have the results coming our way because it motivates us ahead of the next games but I believe we are not anywhere near what we can play,” he said after the 3-2 win against Bright Stars FC.

“I think we are getting away with the results against teams that do not punish. Look at the way we conceded cheap goals against URA FC and what happened today against Bright Stars FC. On the other hand, we get several chances but we still lack the efficiency in front of goal.”

The flamboyant tactician believes there is room for improvement and his charges should not get carried away with the results attained so far.

“We still have a lot to improve to become a better unit. I’m happy that there are signs of improvement every game and I hope we can build on that.”

The new changes by Bamweyana at Maroons FC

The former Express FC and SC Villa manager has decided to shift to a three-man backline as has tried it elsewhere he’s been.

Playing Edar Bwogi as a left-back against URA FC exposed him a lot and he has decided to shift him back to central defence where he feels comfortable to partner team captain Slyvester Okello.

Solomon Walusimbi, a natural forward has been deployed as a makeshift right wing-back with Eddy Kapampa relegated to the bench.

At the left wing-back position, new addition Abraham Tusubira has played well in the last two games.

Assistant captain Ronald Orombi has also been dropped from the starting team with Bamweyana opting for Davis Mayanja and Felix Okot as the two blocking midfielders with Pius Obuya playing in front of them.

Steven Mukwala, on loan from Vipers SC, has scored two goals in three games same as Rashid Agau who did not start against URA FC but has since then returned to the first team.

Maroons FC will return to action on 1st October 2019 against BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.