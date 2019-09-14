Saturday September 14, 2019

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Vipers host Mbarara City eager to pick maximum points and keep their perfect start to the season intact.

The highly anticipated clash is on at St. Mary’s stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Unlike Vipers who are in confident moods, the Ankole Lions are kind of worried after an abysmal start to the new season.

Since comfortably beating Proline 3-0 on match day one, Mbarara City have dropped a whopping eight points out of a possible nine suffering defeats at the hands of SC Villa and Express as well as drawing with Police FC.

Their record against Vipers is also not enticing with no win in five meetings although three of those have ended in draws.

Paul Mucureezi and Brian Aheebwa will be tasked by coach Brian Ssenyondo to unlock the Venoms defence that has conceded just once this season but they will have a lot to worry about defensively against Fahad Bayo, Dan Sserunkuma, Abraham Ndugwa and Allan Kayiwa.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw and anything short of a point will increase pressure on Ssenyondo who is acting as head coach on interim.