URA 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United ended a three losing streak with a massive win at URA to leave Sam Ssimbwa in a precarious situation.

The visitors rallied from a goal down to win 2-1 and thus extend URA’s winless streak to three games.

Brian Majwega put the four time champions in the lead two minutes after break from a penalty after a foul in the area.

John Byamukama restored parity with a goal in the 67th minute before veteran Willy Kavuma separated the two sides with a goal from a penalty after Yesseri Waibi fouled in the box.

The loss was URA’s second in four league games and leaves them 11th on the 16-team log with only four points.

Tooro United who were without three key suspended players in Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Paddy Muhumuza as well as Wasswa Bbosa who had domestic issues to sort jump to 9th with six points just like other six teams.