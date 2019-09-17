CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi



1st Leg: 21st September 2019 – Bujumbura



2nd Leg: 19th October 2019 – Kampala

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club midfielder Saidi Kyeyune has deservedly earned his gradual progress back to the Uganda Cranes fold after a long time out.

Kyeyune has been recalled to the national team preparing for the 2020 double legged CHAN qualifier with Burundi.

The midfielder is excited having worked back to the old form so that the national team technical team reconsidered him.

FUFA Media Saidi Kyeyune juggles the ball during a ball work session at Lugogo

I am happy for the National Team call up. It’s every player’s dream to represent their country and I have really worked so hard to earn my spot. Saidi Kyeyune, midfielder

Working Hard:

Kyeyune is committed to the cause of working tooth and nail to be part of the main stream Uganda Cranes team.

I aM GOING TO WORK HARDER TO SEE THAT I KEEP BEING CALLED TO REPRESENT EVEN IN OTHER TOURNAMENTS. Saidi Kyeyune, midfielder

FUFA Media Saidi Kyeyune attempts to cross the ball during a training regime at Lugogo

Kyeyune is among the pool of midfielders on the team ready to compete for a slot on the final team.

The others include; Wahab Ghadafi (Onduparaka FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC), David Owori (SC Villa ), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC) and Andrew Samson Kigozi (Police FC).

The national team will on Wednesday play the U-20 team in a build up match at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Wednesday.

Uganda will travel to Burundi on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s game.

Uganda Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eddy Kapampa (Maroons FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume FC), Ashraf Mandela URA FC).

Midfielders: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), David Owori (SC Villa ), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), Wahab Ghadafi (Onduparaka FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Kasozi Nicolas (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC), , Kigozi Samson Andrew (Police FC)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC),Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United)

The technical team:

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant coach: Charles Livingstone

Goalkeeping coach: Sadiq Wassa

Team Coordinator: Geoffrey Massa

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje

Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago