Mbarara City has appointed Paul Nkata as the new head coach.

The Uganda Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the experienced tactician signed a one-year deal.

Nkata takes over from Brian Ssenyondo who has been coaching the Ankole Lions on an interim basis. Ssenyondo could return to the assistant coach role, a position he was appointed to when he crossed from Synergy.

Nkata returns to Uganda after one year away, having resigned at URA Football Club after a 7-1 defeat to KCCA in April last year. He has also previously coached Kenyan sides Kakamega HomeBoyz, Tusker, and Nakumatt FC.

Nkata is expected to Mbarara City’s season back on track after a slow start to the season that has seen them win only once in five games.

His first game in charge will be against Busoga United on October 1.