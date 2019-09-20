Saturday September 21, 2019

Bujumbura 4pm

Uganda wants to guarantee their fifth appearance in the tournament designed especially for home based players when they visit neighbours Burundi in the first leg of the East Zone qualifiers of Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020.

The highly anticipated clash will be in Bujumbura and presents the toughest test for interim coach Abdallah Mubiru since he began handling the national team.

The Police FC tactician guided the side to the stage with an emphatic victory over lowly ranked Somalia on a 7-2 aggregate but Burundi presents a whole new challenge.

Mubiru is confident the boys will give it all they can for a positive result in Bujumbura before they finish off the job next month.

“Everyone is in good health condition and players are ready to give their best so that we can get the result we want,” said Mubiru.

“The target is a result that will give us an advantage before we engage our opponents in the return leg next month.

“We are committed to giving a good performance that will earn us respect.

Burundi reached the stage by eliminating South Sudan and most of the Cranes players as well as Mubiru watched the return leg in Kampala so have a clue on how to approach the game.

How will the team line up?

Charles Lukwago is expected to keep his place between the sticks with Paul Willa and Mustafa Kizza at right and left back respectively.

John Revita is assured at the heart of defence but whether the boss keeps Mustafa Mujjuzi as his partner or goes with Vipers’ Halid Lwaliwa remains a big decision.

Going by training sessions, looks like Lwaliwa could get ahead of the tried and tested Mujjuzi at this level though.

Nicholas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba at the heart of midfield with Allan Okello, Shafik Kagimu and Mike Mutyaba or Viane Sekajugo to support on form Fahad Bayo.

Fixtures

Central Zone

22.09.2019 Bangui Central Africa vs DR Congo

22.09.2019 Malabo Equatorial Guinea vs Congo

Central-East Zone

21.09.2019 Bujumbura Burundi vs Uganda

22.09.2019 Mekelle Ethiopia vs Rwanda

22.09.2019 Dar es Salaam Tanzania vs Sudan

South Zone

22.09.2019 Manzini Eswatini vs Zambia

22.09.2019 Antananarivo Madagascar vs Namibia

22.09.2019 Harare Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

North Zone

21.09.2019 Blida Algeria vs Morocco

21.09.2019 Tunis Tunisia vs Libya

West A Zone

21.09.2019 Nouakchott Mauritania vs Mali

21.09.2019 Thies Senegal vs Guinea

West B Zone

22.09.2019 Lome Togo vs Nigeria

22.09.2019 Niamey Niger vs Cote d’Ivoire

22.09.2019 Kumasi Ghana vs Burkina Faso