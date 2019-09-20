George Ssimwogerere may not be the best choice for many to rebuild Express FC but needs time to get the team back in a position where they used to belong in the history of Ugandan football.

Ssimwogerere, who took charge of the club early this year and has been in charge of 22 games (league and Cup) winning 7, losing 7 and drawing 8 (The draws inclusive of Uganda Cup games against Police and Bright Stars twice despite the outcome in penalties).

The Red Eagles have had an abysmal start to the season winning just once in five games and losing three and sit 13th on the 16-team table with only two points above relegation.

The fans have already shown their displeasure and want their former captain, a club legend axed.

Truth be told, the current playing staff at Wankulukuku leaves a lot to be desired by the club’s ‘status’ as one of the biggest teams in the country but there is no option at the moment but give them the needed support.

Some are talented but are playing in the top tier for the first time and with the pressure that comes with playing for Express FC, they need total support from all club’s stakeholders.

Like Ssimwogerere said, these are not mercenaries but players that will give all their all for the club and play for the badge.

The past seasons have seen the team lose every good player in the transfer window because they were just their for rejuvenation of form and leave.

John Batanudde George Ssimwogerere

From Ceaser Okhuti, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Herman Wasswa, Allan Kyambadde through to John Revita, the list is endless.

And now that Ssimwogerere signed the current squad and they believe in him 100%, he needs time to improve and grow them into the team that will make ‘FC’ proud again.

Besides, even a new coach will ask to sign his players in the window and the cycle will go on and on but for how long?