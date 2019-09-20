With just a few weeks to start of the recently launched FUFA Women Super League, several teams are bolstering their squads ahead of the new season.

Kawowo Sports has reliably learnt that Kampala Queens has completed the signing of forward Fauzia Najjemba from Isra Soccer Academy.

Najjemba who took the FUFA Women Elite League by storm last season scoring 14 goals in as many games is expected to strengthen Kampala Queens’ striking department which has let them down in the last two seasons despite qualifying for the playoffs on both occasions.

The ambidextrous player who is currently on national duty with the Uganda U17 Women’s team at the ongoing COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship has had scintillating performance this year that has attracted the attention of many teams.

A senior five student at Mukono High School, Najjemba was top scorer at this year’s national ball games championship in Mbale scoring 14 goals. She also captained her school to the final at the East Africa Secondary School games in Arusha, Tanzania but lost to Kawempe Muslim. However, she also ended the tournament as the top scorer with 10 goals.

Kampala Queens coached by Farida Bulega who is also the head coach of the Crested Cranes had to fend off competition from league champions UCU Lady Cardinals, Ajax Queens and She Corporate who also had expressed interest in the players.

At Kampala Queens, Najjemba will join forwards like Resty Nanziri, Lilian Mutuuzo and Meble Kusasira among others.

The other new signings for the club owned by FUFA President Moses Magogo include Kauthara Naluyima from Rines WFC, Mwajumah Namboozo and Brenda Kwaka from Isra Soccer Academy.

The new FUFA Women Super League that will have only 8 teams is expected to start on 2nd November 2019.

The teams that will feature in the new set up include; UCU Lady Cardinals, Lady Doves, Kawempe Muslim, Kampala Queens, She Corporate, Muteesa I Royal University, She Makerere and Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga.