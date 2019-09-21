CECAFA U-20 Championship | Group A

Uganda Hippos 1-1 Eritrea

Uganda and Eritrea played out a one-all stalemate during the opening day of the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead through Ivan Bogere’s strike in the 37th minute.

The Proline forward was well stationed to tap home a rebound from the goalkeeper Haile Kibrom and Uganda thus took command of the first opening 45 minutes.

The Eritreans who employed a physical approach to the end returned a far much-improved side for the second half.

Yosief Tesfai Mewael found the equalizer in the 57th minute following a goal melee.

Efforts by either side to add at least a goal hit a dead end.

Uganda’s second-half substitutes Isma Mugulusi and Ivan Asaba came close but were denied. Mugulusi hit the post and Asaba had a shot blocked.

The home side had earlier in the opening stanza missed a glorious opportunity when Hassan Ssenyonjo missed scoring from close range.

Mugulusi replaced Najib Yiga, Sadat Anaku was rested for Asaba and Steven Sserwadda got introduced for Joseph Kafumbe with a quarter an hour to play.

Uganda’s only caution went to the goal scorer Bogere in the 66th minute.

In the other game played at Pece, Sudan beat Djibouti 4-0 and lead Group A with three points.

Both Uganda and Eritrea have a point apiece as Djibouti lies bottom.

Next Matches in Group A:

Eritrea shall face Sudan in the early kick-off at 1:30 PM on Monday, 23rd September 2019 at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Uganda will then battle Djibouti in the latter game at 4 PM on the same day and venue.

Uganda U-20 XI: Denis Otim (1), Justine Opiro (17), Aziz Abdul Kayondo (3), Derrick Kiggundu (13), Gavin Kizito (5), Kenneth Semakula (4), Hassan Ssenyonjo (12), Joseph Kafumbe (14), Najib Yiga (7), Sadat Happy Anaku (10), Ivan Bogere (9)

Subs: Jack Komakech (18), Patrick Mubiru (19), Kevin Ssekimbegge (2), Robert Kitabalwa (16), Steven Sserwadda (8), Isma Mugulusi (15), Ivan Asaba (11), Sadam Masereka (20)