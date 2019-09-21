2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Sunday, 22nd September 2019| 2:30pm

Uganda vs Mauritius

St. Francois Xavier stadium

Uganda U17 Women’s national team will go into their second game at the ongoing COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship with the target of advancing to the semi-finals still in touching distance.

An encounter against hosts Mauritius on Sunday at St.Francois Xavier stadium means Uganda will have to register a positive result if the aforementioned target is to be realised.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa sounds confident ahead of Sunday’s game and he is optimistic his charges will put up a better display than that exhibited in the one all draw against Zambia in the first game.

“We still have our target set at going as far as we can and that means we have to get positive results. Facing hosts is always tough but we have tried to rectify the mistakes we made in the first game against Zambia and I’m optimistic we shall get maximum points against Mauritius.”

He further states that they have put emphasis on being efficient in front of goal unlike in the game against Zambia.

“We failed to put away the several chances we got against Zambia and that is what we have tried to work on ahead of this game

Mauritius had a walk in the park against Comoros on Friday winning the game 5-1 and will be hoping to seal a berth into the last four with victory against Uganda.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge and winger Fauzia Najjemba will be the main source of goals for Uganda.

Khalifa is expected to maintain the team that started against Zambia with Daphine Nanyenga keeping her slot as the first choice goalkeeper.

Gillian Akadinda, Patrica Akiror, Bira Nadunga and Stella Musubuka are expected to form the back line while Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Zaitun Namaganda playing as midfielders.

Margaret Kunihira is expected to offer support to the duo of Nalukenge and Najjemba upfront.

Uganda is in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia.