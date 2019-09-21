URA Football Club has completed the signing of Daniel Isiagi on a ten-month deal.
The club announced the signing of the striker on Saturday afternoon.
URA FC is delighted to announce that Isiagi Daniel Opolot has signed a contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2020.URA Football Club
Isiagi joins the tax collectors from Egyptian side Al Nasr SC where he had been for the 2018-2019 season.
Before going to Egypt, Isiagi had played for Sports Club Victoria University, KCCA FC and Proline.
“URAFC is one of the biggest teams in Uganda so it’s a good feeling for me to join them and hopefully I can help the team score goals and get positive results. I can’t wait to join my teammates and get started,” Isiagi is quoted by club website.
Isiagi’s Past Clubs
- 2013-2014: SC Victoria University
- 2014-2016: KCCA FC
- 2016-2018: Proline FC
- 2018-2019: Al Nasr SC