URA Football Club has completed the signing of Daniel Isiagi on a ten-month deal.

The club announced the signing of the striker on Saturday afternoon.

URA FC is delighted to announce that Isiagi Daniel Opolot has signed a contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2020. URA Football Club

Isiagi joins the tax collectors from Egyptian side Al Nasr SC where he had been for the 2018-2019 season.

Before going to Egypt, Isiagi had played for Sports Club Victoria University, KCCA FC and Proline.

“URAFC is one of the biggest teams in Uganda so it’s a good feeling for me to join them and hopefully I can help the team score goals and get positive results. I can’t wait to join my teammates and get started,” Isiagi is quoted by club website.

Isiagi’s Past Clubs