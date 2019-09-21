2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September – 5th October

Venues: Pece Stadium (Gulu) & FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru)

Match Day 1 Games (Saturday, 21st September):

Sudan Vs Djibouti (Group A) – Gulu – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Eritrea (Group A) – Gulu – 4:00 PM

Burundi Vs South Sudan (Group C) – Njeru – 4:00 PM

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye is optimistic that the forthcoming CECAFA U-20 Championship in Uganda will be a real success.

Addressing journalists in a press briefing held at the Pece Stadium, Gulu on the tournament eve, Musonye lauded the host country, Uganda, CECAFA, CAF and FIFA for the collective efforts to see this championship smoothly organized.

FUFA Media CECAFA Secretary General Nicolas Musonye addressing the media in Gulu, Northern Uganda

I thank the football community in Uganda especially FUFA for organizing this U-20 championship in Gulu and Njeru. They are committed and dedicated. I also thank CECAFA, CAF and FIFA for everything. I know the tournament will be a great one. Nicholas Musonye

Musonye who was flanked by the Gulu District Chairman Martin Ojara and Darius Mugoye (Chairman CECAFA U-20 Local Organizing Committee), in a special way lauded the people in Gulu who are so passionate about the game and the media.

I thank the people of Gulu for every positive effort to host the CECAFA U-20 Championship. I also thank the media for the great work done. Nicholas Musonye, CECAFA Secretary General

The 2019 CECAFA U-20 gets underway on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Uganda will three matches.

Pece Stadium in Gulu will host a double header – first with Sudan against Djibouti at 1:30 PM then Uganda up against Eritrea at 4 PM.

At the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, there will be a group C contest when Burundi takes on South Sudan at 4 P.M.

Out of the 12 CECAFA Member nations, only Rwanda will miss the CECAFA U-20 championship in Uganda.

Rwanda’s omission has been explained by Musonye as purely administrative than political.

“Rwanda is not here (in Uganda) because of their administrative hitches but not politics as earlier alleged. They will take part in future CECAFA championship” Musonye clarified.

We welcome everyone here in a special way. I thank FUFA, CECAFA, CAF and FIFA for the efforts undertaken to develop football at all levels. In a special way, we thank CECAFA for giving us the opportunity to host this tournament. I thank the Northern region and in particular, Gulu. As FUFA, we chose because the people in Gulu are the most passionate in supporting football as seen from the FUFA Drum Tournament. This was one way of paying back for this passion. We shall have over 10 games played in Gulu alone including the official opening and closing matches. A lot of business will be brought to the people of Gulu. Gulu and Northern region is a hub of talent and as FUFA our vision to be the number one footballing country in Africa Darius Mugoye, CECAFA U-20 Chairman Local Organizing Committee

FUFA Media Martin Ojara, Gulu District Chairman addressing the media on Friday

On behalf of Gulu District Council and the region at large, I welcome you. As a district, we have put in place all the necessary requirements. We are ready to host the games. We thank CECAFA management for having granted us this opportunity. Gulu is known for offering the best hospitality Martin Ojara, Gulu District Chairman