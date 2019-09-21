2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Match Day 1 Results:

Sudan 4-0 Djibouti ( Group A )

Djibouti ( ) Uganda 1-1 Eritrea ( Group A )

Eritrea ( ) Burundi 3-3 South Sudan (Group C)

Sudan is aloft group A of the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup following a convincing 4-0 one-sided victory against Djibouti at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on Saturday.

Abbas Mohamed Namir, Ali Albager Eljamri, Yaser Ammar Aboalqaseem and Musab Kurdman Elsiddiq’s penalty gave Sudan the massive win.

Namir gave the Sudanese youngsters a first half lead with heavily deflected shot past goalkeeper Omar Mohamed Mahamoud.

Right from the on-start, Sudan showed the early urge and desire to take command of the game.

Namir shot wide from close range seven minutes into the game.

Djibouti quickly replied with Ali Mohammed Youssouf’s weak effort on target on 12 minutes.

The referee cautioned Djibouti’s Mohamed Idris Abdek on 21 minutes.

The game was lit up by Namir on 27 minutes with a heavy deflection off defender Ibrahim Hassan Souheb for the half time lead.

In the second half, Sudan became more aggressive scoring through substitute Ali Albager Eljamri on the hour mark.

Yaser Ammar Aboalqaseem made it three before Musab Kurdman Elsiddiq’s penalty crowned the red letter evening for comprehensive victory.

With Uganda’s 1 all draw against Eritrea in the second group A match, Sudan leads with three points.

Team Line Ups:

Sudan XI:

Adam Mohammed Elnoor (G.K), Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Ali Osama Mohamed (Captain), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Esam Moumen, John Otengal Khames, Mohamed Abbas Namir, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Ammar Yaser Aboalqaseem, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman

Subs:

Albager Ali Eljamri, Altaher Mohamed Altahir, Osman Mokhtar Elnour, Hassan Nagi Mustafa, Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Gafar Elamin Wagealla

Head Coach: Mohamed Mousa (Sudan)

Djibouti XI:

Omar Mohamed Mahamoud (G.K), Yahya Houssen Youssof, Hassan Souheb Ibrahim, Hassan Souhaib Rayaleh, Ahmed Mahamoud Ahmed, Mohamed Abdek Idriss, Omar Idriss Mogueh, Ali Mohamed Sabri, Kassim Abdourahman Kamil, Mohamed Ali Youssouf, Ahmed Abdoul Wali Tekbir, Ahmed Nabil Nasradin

Subs:

Ahmed Mohamed Ali, Ahmed Fathi Ahmed, Abdi Aden Bouh, Youssouf Kalil Charmarke, Houssein Ibrahim Ali, Abdou Kaled Yahye, Khalid Miad Nour

Head coach: Jonas Komla (Mali)