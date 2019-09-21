2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September – 5th October

Venues: Pece Stadium (Gulu) & FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru)

Barely 24 hours after announcing his official retirement from active football, immensely gifted former Uganda Cranes playmaker Steven Bengo has been recognized by the East and Central Africa regional football governing body, CECAFA.

With immediate effect, Bengo will start work with the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup that kicks off on Saturday, 21st September in Gulu (Pece Stadium) and FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru) under the technical wing.

On Friday, Bengo traveled to Gulu where he will be based for the entire duration of the two weeks’ tournament.

“I am humbled by FUFA and CECAFA for this recognition. I am more than ready to serve the beautiful game in a new capacity” Bengo echoed.

Hours before his appointment, Bengo had officially announced his retirement from active during a momentous press conference at Tavern Woods, Kabusu in Kampala.

Eleven other Uganda Cranes former players are guides attached to each of the 11 countries in the championship.

The guides are; Fred Habineza Nkuuda, Samuel Kawalya, Andy Lule, Robert Tumusiime, Ali Kayongo, Fred Tamale, Edward Kalungi, Dan Obote, Lawrence Kizito and Robert Sserungoji.

Obote is attached to the Uganda Hippos team currently in group A alongside Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti.

Like Obote, Bengo will also be based in Gulu where the official opening and closing matches will be held.

Different Roles Assigned:

Technical (Based in Gulu) – Steven Bengo

Team Guides

Fred Habineza Nkuuda

Guide – Sudan

Alex Robert Ndiwalana

Guide – Zanzibar

Samuel Kawalya

Guide – Tanzania

Andy Lule

Guide – Eritrea

Robert Tumusiime

Guide – Burundi

Ali Kayongo

Guide – Djibouti

Fred Tamale

Guide – Kenya

Edward Kalungi

Guide – Somalia

Lawrence Kizito

Guide South Sudan

Robert Sserunjoji

Guide – Ethiopia

Dan Obote

Guide – Uganda