2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:
- 21st September – 5th October
- Venues: Pece Stadium (Gulu) & FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru)
Barely 24 hours after announcing his official retirement from active football, immensely gifted former Uganda Cranes playmaker Steven Bengo has been recognized by the East and Central Africa regional football governing body, CECAFA.
With immediate effect, Bengo will start work with the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup that kicks off on Saturday, 21st September in Gulu (Pece Stadium) and FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru) under the technical wing.
On Friday, Bengo traveled to Gulu where he will be based for the entire duration of the two weeks’ tournament.
“I am humbled by FUFA and CECAFA for this recognition. I am more than ready to serve the beautiful game in a new capacity” Bengo echoed.
Hours before his appointment, Bengo had officially announced his retirement from active during a momentous press conference at Tavern Woods, Kabusu in Kampala.
Eleven other Uganda Cranes former players are guides attached to each of the 11 countries in the championship.
The guides are; Fred Habineza Nkuuda, Samuel Kawalya, Andy Lule, Robert Tumusiime, Ali Kayongo, Fred Tamale, Edward Kalungi, Dan Obote, Lawrence Kizito and Robert Sserungoji.
Obote is attached to the Uganda Hippos team currently in group A alongside Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti.
Like Obote, Bengo will also be based in Gulu where the official opening and closing matches will be held.
Different Roles Assigned:
Technical (Based in Gulu) – Steven Bengo
Team Guides
Fred Habineza Nkuuda
Guide – Sudan
Alex Robert Ndiwalana
Guide – Zanzibar
Samuel Kawalya
Guide – Tanzania
Andy Lule
Guide – Eritrea
Robert Tumusiime
Guide – Burundi
Ali Kayongo
Guide – Djibouti
Fred Tamale
Guide – Kenya
Edward Kalungi
Guide – Somalia
Lawrence Kizito
Guide South Sudan
Robert Sserunjoji
Guide – Ethiopia
Dan Obote
Guide – Uganda