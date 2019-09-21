2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September – 5th October

Venues: Pece War Memorial Stadium (Gulu) & FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru)

Match Day 1 Games (Saturday, 21st September):

Sudan Vs Djibouti (Group A) – Gulu – 1:30 PM

Uganda Vs Eritrea (Group A) – Gulu – 4:00 PM

Burundi Vs South Sudan (Group C) – Njeru – 4:00 PM

Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos) kicks off their CECAFA U-20 expedition at home (Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu) against Eritrea at the newly refurbished Pece Stadium in Gulu on Saturday.

A mammoth crowd is expected as the home team takes to the field in the second game on the day.

Sudan will open up against Djibouti in the official first game, an early kick off at 1:30 PM before Uganda – Eritrea contest at 4 PM.

Uganda Hippos’ head coach Morley Byekwaso overcame a healthy selection headache to confirm the final 20 man squad for the CECAFA U20 tournament.

“We have six hurdles in this championship to win the trophy. The first one is against Eritrea and we hope to stay composed and work aggressively towards accomplishing the mission at hand” Byekwaso stated.

FUFA Media Uganda U-20 Head Coach Morley Byekwaso addresses the media during the official pre-match press conference

Byekwaso’s team has a blend of the tried and tested players with Uganda Premier League experience as left back Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), skipper Gavin Kizito (SC Villa), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline), Ivan Bogere (Proline), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Sadam Masereka (BUL), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA) and Sadat Anaku (KCCA).

Anukani will miss the first game because he is away with the senior team on a CHAN 2020 qualification mission away in Burundi.

Other members that made the 20 man squad for the tournament are budding players from FUFA Junior League clubs, academies and schools.

“We are determined to play our hearts out. Most of the players on the team were on the U-17 national team. We are one family and determined. We shall also follow the coaches’ instructions to the dot” Kizito, a central defender who also captained Uganda U-17 at the 2019 AFCON U-17 championships in Tanzania noted.

FUFA Media Eritrea U-20 captain greets Uganda’s Garvin Kizito Mugweri after the official pre-match press conference in Gulu

Uganda is in Group A with Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan.

The first of the two double header matches at Pece Stadium in Gulu will see Sudan play Djibouti at 1:30 PM.

The official opening game will come at 4 PM between hosts Uganda and Eritrea.

The third game will be in group C away at the FUFA Technical Centre when Burundi takes on South Sudan.

Probable Line Up for Uganda Hippos:

Denis Otim (G.K), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kiggundu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Davis Ssekajja, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Sserwadda, Sadat Anaku, Ivan Bogere, Najib Yiga

Uganda U20 Hippos Squad:

Goal Keepers: Jack Komakech (Soccer for Good), Dennis Otim (Mbarara FC) & Patrick Mubiru (Bright stars)

Defenders: Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Justine Opiro(KCCA JT), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United), Derrick Kigundu (Buddo SS),

Midfielders: Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga Utd), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Ivan Asaba (St Mary’s Kitende), Sadam Maseruka (Bul FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers JT)