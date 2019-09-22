Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Semi-finals (2nd Legs):

Busiro 1-0 Buddu

*Busiro qualifies for final 3-1 on aggregate

Bulemezi 1-0 Kyadondo

*Bulemezi qualifies for final 2-1 on aggregate

Busiro Ssaza has qualified for their first ever final of the Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza football cup.

Deo Sserwadda’s coached side overcame Buddu 1-0 during the return leg of the semi-final played at the Ssentema play ground on Sunday.

Striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti scored the lone goal on the evening.

Busiro thus qualify to the final with a 3-1 aggregate score over the two legs.

During the first leg held at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Busiro had also triumphed 2-1.

This is Busiro’s first time to make the final grade since 2004 when the championship was revived.

Busiro will now face 2012 champions Bulemezi in the final that will be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on 26th October 2019.

Bulemezi eliminated Buddu after a 1-0 result on the day in the return leg of the semi-final (3-1 on aggregate).

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

• 2018 – Ssingo

• 2017 – Gomba

• 2016 – Buddu

• 2015 – Ssingo

• 2014 – Gomba

• 2013 – Mawokota

• 2012 – Bulemezi

• 2011 – Buluri

• 2010 – Not Held

• 2009 – Gomba

• 2008 – Kyadondo

• 2007 – Mawokota

• 2006 – Kooki

• 2005 – Mawokota

• 2004 – Gomba