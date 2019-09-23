COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Uganda vs Comoros

Anjalay stadium

Tuesday, 24th September 2019| 4PM

Uganda U17 national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has urged his players to score as many goals as they can against minnows Comoros on Wednesday.

The top spot in group A is still up for grabs between Uganda and Zambia who have 4 points apiece and the both teams are likely to win their respective final group games against Comoros and Mauritius.

Zambia already have a superior goal difference from the two games played with a total of 16 goals, four more than Uganda.

With the aforementioned fact, Khalifa has called up his charges to show no mercy against the island nation and score enough goals to help them finish top in group A.

“We go into the game against Comoros beaming with confidence after a commanding victory against Mauritius but our target is to score as many goals as we can because our target is to lead the group.” He said.

“Zambia scored 15 goals against Comoros, meaning we have to score more than that to lead the group. But that does not mean we shall play under pressure. I want the players to enjoy themselves and play according to instructions.”

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge scored six goals against Mauritius and will be hoping to extend her scoring spree on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s Fixture

Group A

Comoros vs Uganda – Anjalay stadium

Zambia vs Mauritius – St. François Xavier Stadium

STANDINGS

Group A P W D L GF GA Pts

Zambia 2 1 1 0 16 1 4

Uganda 2 1 1 0 12 1 4

Mauritius 2 1 0 1 5 12 3

Comoros 2 0 0 2 1 20 0

Group B P W D L GF GA Pts

South Africa 2 2 0 0 33 1 6

Botswana 2 1 0 1 7 5 3

Madagascar 2 1 0 1 16 6 3

Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 44 0