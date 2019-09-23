Uganda Cranes defensive midfielder Taddeo Lwanga made the first appearance for his new team Tanta FC on Sunday as they won 1-0 against Wadi Degla FC.

The former Vipers SC, Express FC and SC Villa captain helped his team secure maximum points in their first game of the 2019-20 Egyptian Premier League.

Second-half substitute Islam Fouad who was also making his debut scored the lone goal to guide Tanta FC to victory at Petrosport Stadium in Cairo.

Fouad who joined Tanta FC from Al Mokawloon replaced Hesham Shaaban in the 79th minute and went ahead to score the vital goal with two minutes on the clock.

Lwanga, donning shirt number 21 was involved in the build-up to the goal with Wadi Degla’s goalkeeper Mohamed Abdel Monsef fumbling with his initial strike before Fouad tucked home from the rebound.

A quick start from a free-kick just outside the area saw Lwanga send a ferocious low drive that goalkeeper Monsef spilt and Fouad was quick to slot home.

The next fixture for Tanta FC will come on 3rd October 2019 at home against Pyramids FC managed by former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre and also home to midfielder Abdul Lumala.

Wadi Degla Starting XI: Mohamed Abdel Monsef, Issahaku Yakubu, Abdel Rahman Ramadhan (Ahmed Ramadhan), Mahmoud Marie, Khaled Reda, Hossam Arafat, Mohamed Helal(Abdelkabir El Ouadi), Mohamed Reda, Mohamed Abdel Aati, Marwan Ahmdy(Ahmed Said), Rafik Kabou

Tanta FC Starting XI: Islam Tarek, Mahmoud Masoud, Soliman Abd Rabo, Mohamed El Shazly, Ahmed Al Shenawi(Mahmoud Farag Kabonga), Ahmed El Alfy, Walid Adel(Abdel Rahman El Dah), Ahmed Fahmy, Taddeo Lwanga, Hesham Shaaban(Islam Fouad), Ehab Samir