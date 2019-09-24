The countdown to 2019 Kabalega Rally, which is the penultimate round of the National Rally Championship, is officially on following the event’s launch on Tuesday in Kabusu, a Kampala suburb.

The event is scheduled for October 18-20 as it makes its fourth edition in Hoima.

“I can announce that we are ready for the event. The stages and everything that matter are all put in place and we are just waiting for the day.

“The event will be officially opened on Thursday 17th with a vintage car show. Scrutineering will follow on 18th along with a karting competition to curtain raise the big battle on Saturday and Sunday,” said the Clerk of the Course, Justin Mungoma.

The Kabalega Rally received a huge sponsorship of Shs.20 million from Total Uganda to boost the preparations.

“Our event is bound to be a success because of the support from the following out sponsors like Total Uganda, World Wide Movers, Uganda Communications Commission Kontik hotel, Hoima Municipal among others,” added Mungoma.

The championship fight will kick off on Saturday morning with two stages before crews go into a Super Special Stage to cover a total competitive distance of 33.04kilometres on day one.

Crews will eventually cover six stages on the final day to complete a total distance of 173.83 kilometers.

Yasin Nasser currently leads the championship with 285points; 55 points more than second-placed Ronald Sebuguzi while Christakis Fitidis is third on 223points.

John Batanudde Yasin Nasser (Photo: John Batanudde)

In the two-wheel drive category, Samuel Watendwa still holds the lead with 50points followed by Fred Senkumba and Sadat Negomba in third.