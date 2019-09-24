2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup | Group B

Kenya 2-2 Tanzania

Ethiopia 1-2 Zanzibar

Tanzania needed to come from a goal down on two occasions to hold Kenya in a thrilling Group B encounter played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

A closely contested affair was characterized by physical battles especially in the midfield but the game also witnessed four goals scored.

Austin Otieno Odhiambo and Patrick Otieno scored a goal each for Kenya while Tanzania scored through Abdul Hamis Suleiman and Andrew Albert Simchimba.

Tanzania started the better side with forward Pius Kelvin John having two good chances, one hitting the woodwork while goalkeeper Brian Bwire Okoth made a fine save to deny him.

However, it was Kenya that took the lead in the 26th minute through Odhiambo who made a sole run off the left flank, made stepovers against defender Israel Patrick Mwenda before shooting at the near post.

However, eleven minutes later, Simchimba equalized for Tanzania tapping home from a rebound after Kelvin’s initial attempt had been saved.

In the second half, Otieno helped Kenya regain the lead with his low drive going past goalkeeper Ally Salim Katoro.

The regained lead, however, last only three minutes before Tanzania evened the score through Suleiman.

The result meant both teams qualified for the quarterfinal stage but will wait for their final group games on Thursday to determine who tops Group B.

Tanzania will play against neighbours Zanzibar while Kenya will take on Ethiopia who lost their second game 2-1 to Zanzibar and are yet to pick a point

Kenya Starting XI: Brian Bwire Okoth (GK), Austin Otieno Odhiambo, Boniface Mwadime Mwangeni, John Otieno Onyango, Thomas Teka Omenda, Nyantini Joshua Otieno, Fidel Origa Otieno, Musa Masika Wanyama, Patrick Otieno, Wambutsi Brian Wepo, Sydney Lokale

Tanzania Starting XI: Ally Salim Katoro, Israel Patrick Mwenda, Gastapha Saimon Rukomba, Dickson Nickson Job (C), Oscar Geoffrey Masai, Ally Hussein Msengi, Tepsi Evance Theonassy, Novatus Disnas Miroshi, Andrew Albert Simchimba, John Kelvin Pius, Abdul Hamis Suleiman