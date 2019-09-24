Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi won a sixth award for the FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Award beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Dutch Man Van Dijk Virgil.

Messi helped Barcelona win the Spanish La Liga but missed out on UEFA Champions League glory after suffering defeat against Liverpool and Virgil Van Dijk in the semi-finals.

The award is decided by votes from all national team coaches, captains and selected media personnel of associations affiliated to the Federation of International Football Associations.

In that regard, Uganda was represented by interim Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru, Denis Onyango and New Vision’s Stephen Mayamba who is also attached to FUFA as the chief Photographer.

Mubiru went for France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi Lionel in that order.

Onyango voted for Van Dijk Virgil, Salah Mohamed and De Jong Frenkie in that order while Stephen Mayamba went for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

The first choice earns 5 points, the second 3 points and the third choice 1 point.

Summary of how Uganda voted

Denis Onyango – 1. Van Dijk Virgil 2. Salah Mohamed 3. De Jong Frenkie

Abdallah Mubiru – 1. Kylian Mbappe 2. Cristiano Ronaldo 3.Messi Lionel

Stephen Mayamba – 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2. Messi Lionel 3. Mane Sadio