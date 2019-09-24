Maroons Football Club, a top tier entity in the Uganda Premier League has received a financial token of Shs.10M from Centenary Bank.

This is an increment from the Shs. 6M that was given last season by the same institution.

The dummy cheque was officially handed over at the Prisons headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday, 24th September 2019.

Micheal Jingo, the general manager commercial banking at Centenary Bank handing over a dummy cheque worth Ugx 10 million to the Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija.

“We applaud Maroons Football Club for the success achieved in giving services to our people over years in terms of talents and rehabilitation,” Jingo noted.

Commissioner General of Prisons appreciated the offer.

I salute Centenary Bank for this financial contribution. I am very gratified for your generous offer of this sponsorship. We want to assure you that we shall strive to make this relationship mutually exclusive. We promise to put this money to the best use. Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija.

The same bank partners with the Airtel Masaza football Club and Police Football Club.

The bank’s contribution is a continuity of the banks efforts to nature talent through sports initiatives and as well harness its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support towards the community.

Maroons are 3rd on the log of 16 with 9 points collected from 4 games.

The two time League champions will return to action on October 1 with a visit BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.