CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup | Group C | FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

| | South Sudan 3-0 Somalia

South Sudan earned a comfortable 3-0 win against Somalia on Wednesday to finish top in Group C at the ongoing CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Despite struggling to break past Somalia in the opening stages of the game, a brilliant performance, especially in the second stanza, led them to victory.

Skipper Daniel Samuel Solongo, right-back Stephen Joseph Dhata and lanky forward Akeen Wol Makweth scored a goal each for South Sudan.

Solongo struck home from a free kick in the 27th minute to give South Sudan the lead. Makweth was brought down at the edge of the box and the skipper curled home from the resultant free-kick.

Somalia was comfortable on the ball but they lacked the cutting edge in the final third to trouble South Sudan.

Dhata, a student at Buddo SS doubled the lead for South Sudan in the 71st minute with a long range effort just after the centre line and three minutes later Mbarara City striker put the game beyond reach with an easy tap in.

South Sudan finish top in Group B with four points in two games same as Burundi put the later has a better goal difference of one goal.

Eritrea, Sudan, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya and South Sudan have already confirmed their slots in the quarterfinals.

The final slot is up for grabs between Zanzibar who have three points and Ethiopia who are yet top ick a point.

On Thursday, the final group B games will be played at FUFA Technical Centre. Tanzania will face Zanzibar while Kenya take on Ethiopia.

South Sudan Starting XI: Simon Pitia Justin (GK), Dominic James Arkanelo, Geoffrey Tobs Akol, Lam Chan Buay, Joseph Stephen Dhata, William Emmanuel Gama, Steven Duol Doyak, Daniel Samuel Solong (C), Dani Lual Gumnok, Peter Emmanuel Loki, Wol Akeen Makueth

Somalia Starting XI: Said Awey Ali (GK), Abdullahi Abdi, Adiwali Abirahman Mohamed, Ayman Mohamed Hussein, Bile Elmi Wehliye, Muse Hussein Ali, Feisal Ahmed Hassan (C), Farhan Mohamed Hassan, Nor Omar Haydar, Mustaf Ibrahim Ali