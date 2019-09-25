2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Group A: Eritrea 7-0 Djibouti

Eritrea became the latest country to advance for the quarter finals of the on-going 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Eritrea overcame fellow horn of Africa nation Djibouti 7-0 during a group A contest played at the Pece War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday under scorching sunny conditions.

Michael Robel Teklem and Ali Suleiman Ibrahim gave Eritrea a 2-0 lead by the half time break.

Further goals from Mewael Tesfai Yosief (brace), Simon Asmelash Mekonen, Michael Habte Gebremeskel and a late – late Ismael Sitan Jahar header galvanized the icing on the already baked cake.

Skipper Teklem finished expertly for the opener on the quarter hour mark.

Ali Suleiman Ibrahim got the second four minutes to the break for a 2-0 lead heading for the mandatory half way break.

Five minutes into the second, Mewael Tesfai Yosief got onto the score sheet and made it four five minutes later.

Simon Asmelash Mekonen scored the 5th on the 65th minute mark.

Michael Habte Gebremeskel registered the sixth before Ismael Sitan Jahar’s powerful header wrapped up the game.

Maximum points and a goal galore take Eritrea aloft of group A temporarily before Uganda – Sudan clash.

Eritrea joins hosts Uganda and Sudan to the quarter final stage from group A.

Uganda Hippos takes on Sudan in the second game of the double header on Wednesday in Gulu.

Both Uganda and Sudan are on four points apiece. The winner on the day will topple group A.

Team Line Ups:

Eritrea XI:

Haile Kibrom (G.K), Michael Habte Gebremeskel, Deyben Gbtsawi Hintseab, , Michael Robel Teklem (Captain), Ali Suleiman Ibrahim, Hermon Fessehaye Yohanes, Mewael Tesfai Yosief, Isais Abraham Goytom, Simon Asmelash Mekonen, Ahmed Ibrahim, Mikael Girmay Henok

Subs:

Hanibal Girmay (G.K), Sador Yemane Asfaha, Hermon Fessehaye Yohanes, Ahmed Ibrahim, Yosief Mebrahtu, Ibrahim Mohamed, Ismael Sitan Jahar, Biniam Mengsteab

Head coach: Haile Efrem Alemseghed, Nahom Awet Mehari

Djibouti XI:

Omar Mohamed Mahamoud (G.K), Souhaib Hassan Rayaleh, Abdek Mohamed Idriss, Ahmed Fathi Ahmed, Charmake Kalil Youssouf, Kalid Osman Elmi, Mogueh Idriss Omar, Sabri Ali Mohamed, Kassim Abdourahman Kamil, Tekbir Ahmed Abdoul, Nabil Nasradin Ahmed

Subs:

Yahya Houssein Youssouf (G.K), Souheb Hassan Ibrahim, Ahmed Mohamed Ali, Aden Bouh Abdi, Ibrahim Ali Hossein, Yahye Kaled Abdou, Khalid Miad Nour, Youssouf Mohamed Ali

Head coach: Jonas Kokou Komla (Mali)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Eric Manirakiza (Burundi)

1st Assistant Referee: Oliver Odhiambo (Kenya)

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Cherono (Kenya)

4th Official: Martin Sanya (Tanzania)

Match Coordinator: Isma Shaaban (Sudan)

Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango (Uganda)

Technical Study Group: Sunday Burton Kayuni (Tanzania)