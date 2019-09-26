CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup (Group B)

Kenya 4-0 Ethiopia

Zanzibar 0-5 Tanzania

Kenya climaxed the group stage on a high note registering a comfortable 4-0 win against Ethiopia on Thursday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Austin Otieno Odhiambo substitutes Steven Otieno, John Collins Njuguna and Benson Omala scored a goal each for the Rising Stars to garner maximum points.

Ethiopia will blame themselves for failure to put away the chances got before Kenya eventually stepped up efforts.

Abel Negashe, Misfin Taffse and Hajiso Abebayehu were all culpable for missing and when Kenya withered through a sloppy start, they later got their magic and went on a rampage.

Otieno who had come on midway the first half replacing Chris Opondo Owino opened the scores with a minute to play in the opening 45 minutes and this gave Kenya momentum in the second stanza.

The changes that coach Stanley Okumu made were perfect on the day with Njuguna and Omala also coming from the bench to appear on the score sheet.

Odhiambo had gotten the second goal in the 68th minute in what turned out to be a one sided affair.

Victory meant Kenya ended the group stage with 7 points same as Tanzania who walloped Zanzibar 5-0 in the final group game.

Despite the heavy loss, Zanzibar joins Tanzania and Kenya in the quarterfinals as the third placed team in group B.

The other quarterfinalists include hosts Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan

Kenya Starting XI: Brian Bwire Okoth(GK), Austin Otieno Odhiambo, Bonface Mwangeni Mwadime, John Otieno Onyango, Thomas Teka Omenda, Fidel Otieno Origa, James Peter Oudu, Musa Masika Wanyama, Chris Owino Opondo, Brian Wambutsi Wepo

Ethiopia Starting XI: Yohannes Temesgen(GK), Murad Abebeker, Adnan Reshad, Fuad Nesru(C), Muse Kabela, Yohannes Tsegab, Hajiso Abebayehu, Hale Habtamu, Misfin Taffsse, Abel Negashe