Safari Rally Kenya has regained its World Rally Championship status after an inclusion in the 2020 calendar.

Kenya, along with Japan and New Zealand, make the new rounds of the fourteen 2020 WRC events announced by FIA on Friday.

Kenya’s WRC project reaps success after seven years of endless campaigns that also included an impressive candidate event organised last July.

“It is my pleasure to announce to the people of Kenya and Africa that this process has been concluded and the Safari Rally has been included in the World Rally Championship 2020 calendar, marking the return of the World Rally Championship to Kenya and Africa after 18 years of waiting.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA president Jean Todt, the WRC Promoter Oliver Ciesla, the Chairman of the Kenya Motorsports Federation and his team to deliver this iconic event that forms part of our national heritage,” said the Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The inclusion of Kenya and Japan further made WRC less European centric.

“It’s no secret we wanted to further globalise the series by incorporating more events outside Europe and we have achieved that next year with this exciting new-look calendar,” said Oliver Ciesla, Managing Director of WRC Promoter on wrc.com.

“The return of Japan and Kenya provide a presence in the world’s largest two continents by size for the first time in more than two decades. The last time Asia and Africa appeared in the WRC together was 1999,” he added.

The Safari Rally was first held as a World Rally Championship event in 1973 and that lasted till 2002.

The Safari Rally was considered the toughest event of the whole championship given its nature.