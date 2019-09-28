Friday Results

Power 64-75 JKL Dolphins (Series tied 1-1)

A1 Challenge 41-63 UCU Lady Canons (Lady Canons win series 2-0)

Saturday Fixtures

JKL Lady Dolphins vs. UMU Ravens (Lady Dolphins lead series 1-0)

KCCA Men vs. UCU Canons (Canons lead series 1-0)

Warriors vs. KIU Titans (Series tied 1-1)

In the opening game the playoff quarterfinal series between Power and JKL Dolphins, the latter struggled to match their opponents.

Six days later, Dolphins improved ten-fold and matched everything Power did in the first half but set the tone in the second half, especially in the third quarter.

Power edged the first two quarters 18-17 and 14-13 for a 2-point lead at the break.

On the return for the third, JKL’s bench was served with a technical with skipper Fahmy Ssebatindira hitting the resultant throw. Geoffrey Soro hit a jumper and Power’s lead was up to five points early in the period.

However, Jude Ochen connected from deep and Brian Namake added a lay-up before Lumanyika started to torment Power interior with his size as Yesman Bushir also got goingas well and Dolphins exploded for 30 points.

Despite being awful on the line where he went 5-for-14, Lumanyika turned in a man of the match performance in which he poured in game-high 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and handed out four assists.

Ochen who started after a loud cry from fans logged 31 minutes and contributed 19 points, 15 of which came from downtown. Namake chipped in with 17 points while Bushir scored 10.

Joseph Ikong and Philip Ameny the only Power players to reach double figures scored 12 points apiece.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Sunday.