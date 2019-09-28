The Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere will be the home of the 11th edition of the Ntare Lions league.

The past editions of the Lions League have been held at GEMS Cambridge in Butabika but due to a tight school schedule, the organizers had to find an alternative venue for the league that brings together the old boys of Ntare School.

The started five years ago has grown from just four teams in its first edition to 17 teams as of the 11th edition.

In a celebration of 10 editions of the league, the season finale for the 10th edition was held at Ntare School in a very successful event that saw the old boys going back to their roots.

In the main event, Nshera FC finally got the monkey off their back and was able to win their maiden league crown via the dreaded penalty shootout against regular-season winners Ebicuncu.

The Egrets of Bweranyangi who added spice to the 10th edition have confirmed their participation in the 11th edition and have also made some changes to their technical bench hiring a new coach who they believe will make them more competitive. The ladies even though compete against the men are given some slight head start with no tackling allowed against the ladies and teams can only score against them if they either hit the post or crossbar.

17 teams have confirmed participation for the 11th edition. They will compete for over 18 weeks to have their name added to the lions league shield.

The games will be played over 60 minutes with each side allowed 10 players on the pitch with unlimited substitutions.

The 11th edition has also gotten new partners with JUMIA coming on as the main sponsor of the event together with drinks partners UBL through their Guinness brand and Peak shots for the photography.

Action will start at the Kings Park arena with the wise men of Abazibu taking on the Egrets of Bweranyangi.

The defending champions Nshera start the defense of their title against Kisyanga and last years losing finalists Ebicuncu taking on fellow old-timers Shimba.