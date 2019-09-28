KCCA Football Club’s attempt to reach the lucrative group stage of the CAF Champions League for the second time fell short after being held to a one-all draw by Petro de Luanda on Friday.

After a non-scoring draw a fortnight ago, the work was cut out for the man in charge Mike Mutebi as all his side needed was a win on their own turf.

And they looked like a side in need of a quick goal as Gift Ali tested Elder Delgado with a shot from distance early in the game. Six minutes later, no one got at the end of Mustapha Kizza’s customary freekick as another half chance for the hosts went begging.

Allan Okello also had a chance at goal when he was set up by Herbert Achai but his effort was easily collected by Delgado.

The hosts then fell behind with just under ten minutes to the end of the first half and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was the culprit. The KCCA captain brought down Ghanaian striker Isaac Mensah in the area and Petro’s skipper Ricardo Job Estévão made no mistake from 12 yards.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, the desperation was visible among the fans who turned up the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

With Jackson Nunda ineffective, Mutebi had to look at his inexperienced bench immediately after the break throwing on the robust youngster Sadat Anuku. Achai also paved way for Simon Sserunkuma as the stakes had been doubled.

Anaku set up Kizza for the equalizer in the 57th minute and the Kasasiro faithful were singing loud again. The left-back could have, moments later, put KCCA in the lead but his freekick was tipped over the bar.

One goal away from the money stage, KCCA continued to camp in Petro’s half but could not find the breakthrough as the referee waved a couple of penalty shouts on Tangu Gastao and Wilson Pinto who, on different occasions, appeared to have handled the ball.

The draw meant Petro advance to the group stage of the Champions League while KCCA will have another chance to play for a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Team Starters

KCCA FC: Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, Mustapha Kizza, Gift Ali, Herbert Achai, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba.

Petro de Luanda: Elder Delgado (GK), Sengui Hermengildo, Insua Musah, Diogenes Joao, Silas Satonho, Ricardo Quibeto, Augusto Carneiro, Wilson Gaspar, Isaac Mensah, Alberto Miguel, Jorge Caneiro.