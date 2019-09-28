FUFA Boss Magogo is set to step aside pending FIFA Investigations over the alleged sale of 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets.

Magogo has revealed that he will temporarily step aside to permit pending investigations by the FIFA over the alleged sale of World Cup tickets.

Magogo made the revelation before fully packed delegates congress held at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Adjumani, West Nile Region during the 95th FUFA Ordinary Assembly.

“At the beginning of this Assembly, I told you that I have good news to tell you. The good news is that there is a case that was filed to FIFA to tarnish the person of the president.

“This case can go on for ages but to dispose it off once and for all, I was advised to step aside for two months as the investigations go on.”

“I was very sure that the truth will be known and I will be able to bounce back,” Magogo confessed to the disbelieving Football August house.

Mugisha To Take Over

Magogo also revealed that the federation first vice president Justus Mugisha will temporarily steer the wheels as the investigations are conducted and concluded, for the final decision.

The Case Genesis

The case against Magogo to FIFA was filed by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana.

Ssewanyana, also the chairman of Katwe United Football Club, an entity in the FUFA Big League and the shadow Minister for Sports in the opposition government petitioned FIFA regarding the way Magogo handled the 2014 World Cup tickets allocated for Uganda.

The petition was filed on 30th May 2017 to the FIFA Ethics and Integrity Committee, accusing the person of Magogo for violation and breach of the FIFA statutes, code of ethics and disciplinary code, under the articles 13, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

For every FIFA World Cup tournament, a particular number of tickets is allocated to each federation prior to the championship.

In Uganda’s case 177 tickets were allocated but none, according to Ssewanyana were sold to Ugandans.

The football fraternity remains in shock over Magogo’s decision and will keenly await what transpires in the next two months.

