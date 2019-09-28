The Uganda Schools Select Side that traveled to Rwanda last week for the Youth Quadrangular series returned Saturday early morning victorious.

The youngsters selected from the 2019 Schools Cricket Week edition took part in the four-team tournament that included Nyakasura School from Uganda and two development sides from Rwanda.

The side led by Aine Aaron from Kings College Budo played six games, three T20 games and three ODI games winning all their three ODI games but losing one of the three T20 games to fellow countrymen Nyakasura.

The youngsters managed to pick up five out of the six games finishing ahead of Nyakasura to win the inaugural Quadrangular Youth series.

Cyrus Kakuru of Busoga College Mwiri was the standout player for the School’s Select Side scoring the only century of the tournament in the first T20 game en route to accumulating an individual total of 283 runs. He was complemented by the young spinners Sohela Richard of Jinja SSS who picked up 10 wickets with his leg-spin together with his partner Joseph Baguma who picked also snapped up 8 wickets with his off-spin.

The tournament was good exposure for the youngsters who are being prepared for the next U19 World Cup qualifiers which are due in 2021.

The early preparations should help Uganda Cricket to work on the skills of the youngsters and get them match-ready to compete on the international scene.