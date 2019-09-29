CECAFA U-20 Championship 2019:

Quarterfinals

Tanzania 4-2 Uganda

Uganda Eritrea 5-0 Zanzibar

Zanzibar Kenya 2-1 Burundi

Burundi Sudan 1-0 South Sudan

Tanzania progressed to the semifinals of the CECAFA U-20 Championship after eliminating hosts Uganda following a comprehensive 4-2 win at Pece War Memorial in Gulu, Sunday.

Two goals apiece from forwards Andrew Albart Simchimba and John Pius Kelvin inspired Zuberi Katwila’s coached side to victory.

Uganda’s two goals were scored by Vipers Sports Club left-back Abdul Aziz Kayondo.

Uganda set the tempo in the opening stages of the game creating half chances.

Midfielder Ivan Asaba registered a shot off target as early as the 9th minute while Proline forward Ivan Bogere curled over a free-kick from 25 yards four minutes later.

It was Asaba again on 18 minutes with a great run but the Tanzanian defence remained rock solid.

Against the run of play, Simchimba beat a static goalie Jack Komakech with a header for the opener.

KCCA midfielder Steven Sserwadda had a free-kick from 30 yards well pocketed by goalkeeper Ally Salim Katoro on the half-hour mark.

Israel Patrick Mwenda of Tanzania got cautioned eight minutes to halftime as Tanzania took a slim 1-0 lead heading to the mandatory break.

Upon restart of play, Uganda Hippos technical team led by Morley Byekwaso introduced Isma Mugulusi for Najib Yiga.

Uganda drew level two minutes into the half with a thunderbolt from Kayondo at an acute angle.

Simchimba restored the lead for the visitors on the hour mark with another glancing header.

KCCA forward Sadat Happy Anaku replaced the hardworking Bogere with twenty minutes to play.

Kayondo scored his personal second goal on the day, the equalizer for Uganda in the 74th minute, albeit in familiar fashion.

Belgium based striker John Pius Kelvin scored two quick late goals, giving Tanzania a comfortable lead and a place in the semifinals.

Tanzania joined Kenya, Eritrea and Sudan.

Sudan had edged neighbours South Sudan 1-0 during the early kick-off in Gulu.

At the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Kenya overcame Burundi 2-1 in the first game before Eritrea humiliated islanders Zanzibar 5-0.

Semifinals

Sudan takes on Tanzania in Gulu and Eritrea will play Kenya.

Both semifinals will be played on Wednesday, 1st October 2019.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda XI: Jack Komakech (G.K), Joseph Kafumbe, Aziz Abdul Kayondo, Gavin Kizito, Kenneth Semakula, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Sadam Masereka, Najib Yiga (46’ Isma Mugulusi), Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere (70’ Sadat Anaku)

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Patrick Mubiru (G.K), Kevin Ssekimbegge, Robert Kitabalwa, Derrick Kiggundu, Bright Anukani

Tanzania XI: Ally Salim Katoro (G.K), Saimon Gastapha Runkomba, Oscar Geofrey Masai (Captain), Naffal Kelvin Nashon, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Israel Patrick Mwenda, Nickson Job Dickson, Tepsi Advance Theonassy, Dismas Novatus Miroshi, Andrew Albart Simchimba, Pius John Kelvin

Subs: Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri (G.K), Maseke Wibol Changarawe (G.K), Ali Shomari Kibwana, Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda, Franck George Kihole, Ally Hussein Msengi, Justin Mayaya Onesmo, Gadaf Ramadhan Said, Said Suleiman Luyaya

Head coach: Zuberi S. Katwila (Tanzania)

Match Officials: