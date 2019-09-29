Uganda U17 Women’s national team emerged winners of the inaugural COSAFA U17 Women’s national team defeating South Africa in the final played on Sunday at St. Francois Xavier stadium.

A scintillating run from the group stages saw Uganda take the tournament by storm to eventually come out victorious.

In the final, the reliable duo of Fauzia Najjemba and captain Juliet Nalukenge once again rose to the occasion scoring a goal each to guide Uganda to victory.

Kortjie pulled one back for South Africa in a closely contested affair.

The opening stanza saw no breakthrough for either side and it was South Africa that started the better side.

However, Uganda got better especially in the second half with South Africa running out of steam.

Najjemba opened the scores in the 56th minute when she run through South Africa’s back line to slot home after being laid up by skipper Nalukenge.

Kortjie however levelled matter in the 74th minute when a lapse in Uganda’s back line left her unmarked.

With four minutes left on the clock, Nalukenge sealed victory for Uganda tapping home inside the area.

A run ignited by Catherine Nagadya saw her release Najjemba and her well weighed cross was perfectly met by Nalukenge.

Nalukenge finished as the tournament top scorer with 18 goals while goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga who conceded only two goals was named the best shot stopper.

Uganda was in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia. The team has scored a total of 46 goals.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira