Halima Nakaayi is the 800m world champion!

Nakaayi outsprinted Diamond League champion Ajee’ Wilson over the home stretch to win the 800m race in a Ugandan record of 1:58.04.

Her countrymate Winnie Nanyondo was short of the medal bracket as she finished fourth in 1:59.18.

To win her first world championship gold, Nakaayi breathed past Wilson who was unable to repel the late attack from the Ugandan after hitting the front right from the gun.

Nanyondo and Jamaican Natoya Goule pushed Wilson across the opening lap before Nakaayi stepped on the gas pedal.

The surge from Nanyondo and Goule took a toll on Wilson, who faded in the last 20m and was also passed by her training partner Raevyn Rogers, on the outside, who settled for silver in a season-best 1:58.18.